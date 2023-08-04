Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Braves - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Yan Gomes (.378 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Reds.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Braves Starter: Max Fried
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is hitting .280 with 11 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 12 walks.
- In 66.2% of his games this year (49 of 74), Gomes has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (18.9%) he recorded at least two.
- In 10.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Gomes has picked up an RBI in 31 games this season (41.9%), with more than one RBI in 10 of them (13.5%).
- He has scored in 27 of 74 games this season, and more than once 5 times.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|38
|.288
|AVG
|.273
|.321
|OBP
|.318
|.456
|SLG
|.446
|11
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|21
|27/6
|K/BB
|25/6
|0
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
- Fried gets the start for the Braves, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Friday, May 5 against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed six innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 2.08, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .232 batting average against him.
