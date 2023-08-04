The Chicago Cubs, including Yan Gomes (.378 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Reds.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Braves Starter: Max Fried

Max Fried TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is hitting .280 with 11 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 12 walks.

In 66.2% of his games this year (49 of 74), Gomes has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (18.9%) he recorded at least two.

In 10.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Gomes has picked up an RBI in 31 games this season (41.9%), with more than one RBI in 10 of them (13.5%).

He has scored in 27 of 74 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 38 .288 AVG .273 .321 OBP .318 .456 SLG .446 11 XBH 11 4 HR 5 22 RBI 21 27/6 K/BB 25/6 0 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings