The Cleveland Guardians (53-56) will aim to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Chicago White Sox (43-67) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.

The probable pitchers are Logan Allen (4-4) for the Guardians and Mike Clevinger (4-4) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Allen - CLE (4-4, 3.70 ERA) vs Clevinger - CHW (4-4, 3.59 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mike Clevinger

Clevinger makes the start for the White Sox, his 14th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.59 ERA and 56 strikeouts through 67 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw five scoreless innings while allowing two hits.

In 13 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 3.59 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .236 to his opponents.

Clevinger is looking to pick up his fourth quality start of the season.

Clevinger has 11 starts this campaign that he pitched five or more innings.

He is looking to keep a streak of two games without surrendering an earned run intact.

Mike Clevinger vs. Guardians

The opposing Guardians offense has the 27th-ranked slugging percentage (.381) and ranks last in home runs hit (82) in all of MLB. They have a collective .250 batting average, and are 15th in the league with 931 total hits and 26th in MLB play scoring 446 runs.

In 11 innings over two appearances against the Guardians this season, Clevinger has a 1.64 ERA and a 1.091 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .205.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Allen

The Guardians will hand the ball to Allen (4-4) for his 16th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up five earned runs in six innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 3.70 ERA this season with 9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.1 walks per nine across 15 games.

He has earned a quality start four times in 15 starts this season.

Allen will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has made 15 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Logan Allen vs. White Sox

The White Sox have scored 450 runs this season, which ranks 24th in MLB. They have 886 hits, 20th in baseball, with 120 home runs (20th in the league).

The left-hander has allowed the White Sox to go 22-for-72 with five doubles, three home runs and nine RBI in 17 2/3 innings this season.

