The Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox will send Logan Allen and Mike Clevinger, respectively, to the mound when the two squads face off on Friday at Progressive Field, at 7:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox have hit 120 homers this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

Fueled by 306 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 24th in MLB with a .384 slugging percentage this season.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.

Chicago has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 450 (4.1 per game).

The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .293.

The White Sox rank 20th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Chicago has a 9.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, second-best in baseball.

Chicago has the 25th-ranked ERA (4.66) in the majors this season.

The White Sox rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.381 WHIP this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox's Clevinger (4-4) will make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in five innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

He has three quality starts in 13 chances this season.

In 13 starts this season, Clevinger has lasted five or more innings 11 times, with an average of 5.2 innings per appearance.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of 0 ER appearances to three.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/29/2023 Guardians W 7-2 Home Mike Clevinger Logan Allen 7/30/2023 Guardians L 5-0 Home Michael Kopech Aaron Civale 8/1/2023 Rangers L 2-0 Away Jesse Scholtens Andrew Heaney 8/2/2023 Rangers L 11-1 Away Dylan Cease Dane Dunning 8/3/2023 Rangers L 5-3 Away Touki Toussaint Max Scherzer 8/4/2023 Guardians - Away Mike Clevinger Logan Allen 8/5/2023 Guardians - Away Michael Kopech Aaron Civale 8/6/2023 Guardians - Away - Noah Syndergaard 8/7/2023 Yankees - Home Dylan Cease Gerrit Cole 8/8/2023 Yankees - Home Touki Toussaint Clarke Schmidt 8/9/2023 Yankees - Home Mike Clevinger Luis Severino

