Seiya Suzuki, with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Atlanta Braves, with Max Fried on the hill, August 4 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) against the Reds.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Braves Starter: Max Fried
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

  • Suzuki is batting .251 with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 40 walks.
  • In 56 of 88 games this year (63.6%) Suzuki has had a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (23.9%).
  • In eight games this season, he has hit a long ball (9.1%, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 30.7% of his games this year, Suzuki has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored a run in 36 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
41 GP 47
.234 AVG .267
.322 OBP .338
.335 SLG .438
10 XBH 16
3 HR 6
19 RBI 18
41/19 K/BB 54/21
2 SB 3

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
  • The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
  • Braves pitchers combine to give up 115 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
  • Fried gets the start for the Braves, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Friday, May 5 against the Baltimore Orioles, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • In five games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed a 2.08 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .232 to opposing hitters.
