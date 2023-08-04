The Chicago White Sox and Seby Zavala (.179 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Rangers.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Logan Allen TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Seby Zavala At The Plate

Zavala is batting .155 with three doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks.

In 19 of 58 games this season (32.8%) Zavala has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (8.6%).

He has gone deep in 8.6% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

In 10 games this season (17.2%), Zavala has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 11 games this year (19.0%), including multiple runs in three games.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 31 .171 AVG .143 .234 OBP .186 .186 SLG .396 1 XBH 9 0 HR 7 3 RBI 13 26/6 K/BB 42/4 1 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings