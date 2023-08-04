Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Braves - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Patrick Wisdom -- with a slugging percentage of .850 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Atlanta Braves, with Max Fried on the hill, on August 4 at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Reds.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Braves Starter: Max Fried
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom has seven doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .197.
- Wisdom has had a hit in 31 of 73 games this year (42.5%), including multiple hits 10 times (13.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 21.9% of his games this year, and 7.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Wisdom has driven home a run in 20 games this season (27.4%), including more than one RBI in 15.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 30 of 73 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|38
|.172
|AVG
|.218
|.297
|OBP
|.290
|.515
|SLG
|.487
|12
|XBH
|15
|11
|HR
|8
|21
|RBI
|17
|39/17
|K/BB
|54/11
|2
|SB
|2
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.86).
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
- Fried gets the start for the Braves, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, May 5, the lefty threw six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 2.08 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .232 to opposing hitters.
