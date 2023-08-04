Nick Madrigal Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Braves - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nick Madrigal -- with a slugging percentage of .529 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Atlanta Braves, with Max Fried on the mound, on August 4 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Reds.
Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Max Fried
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Madrigal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Braves Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Braves Player Props
|Cubs vs Braves Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Braves Odds
|Cubs vs Braves Prediction
|How to Watch Cubs vs Braves
Nick Madrigal At The Plate
- Madrigal is batting .280 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and eight walks.
- Madrigal has reached base via a hit in 34 games this season (of 54 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
- He has gone deep in only one game this year.
- Madrigal has had an RBI in 13 games this year (24.1%), including five multi-RBI outings (9.3%).
- He has scored in 20 games this season (37.0%), including multiple runs in five games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|24
|.281
|AVG
|.278
|.349
|OBP
|.333
|.375
|SLG
|.361
|6
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|11
|9/4
|K/BB
|7/4
|4
|SB
|2
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.86 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Braves will send Fried (2-1) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Friday, May 5 against the Baltimore Orioles, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 2.08 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .232 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.