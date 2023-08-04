Lynx vs. Liberty: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The New York Liberty (20-6), on Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET, hope to extend a five-game road winning streak when visiting the Minnesota Lynx (13-14).
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Lynx vs. Liberty matchup in this article.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Lynx vs. Liberty Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Arena: Target Center
Lynx vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Lynx Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Liberty (-10.5)
|168
|-600
|+440
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-10.5)
|168.5
|-600
|+425
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Liberty (-10.5)
|168.5
|-700
|+425
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
Lynx vs. Liberty Betting Trends
- The Liberty are 9-16-0 ATS this season.
- The Lynx have covered 14 times in 27 chances against the spread this year.
- When playing as at least 10.5-point favorites this season, New York has an ATS record of 3-8.
- Minnesota has an ATS record of 3-4 when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs this season.
- In the Liberty's 25 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.
- In the Lynx's 27 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.