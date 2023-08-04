Luis Robert, with a slugging percentage of .425 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the mound, August 4 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.551) and total hits (109) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 91st, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.

In 67.9% of his 106 games this season, Robert has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 106 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 27 of them (25.5%), and in 6.5% of his trips to the dish.

Robert has had at least one RBI in 36.8% of his games this year (39 of 106), with more than one RBI 14 times (13.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 49.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (15.1%).

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 54 .267 AVG .267 .324 OBP .316 .594 SLG .516 31 XBH 27 15 HR 14 29 RBI 31 53/11 K/BB 78/11 2 SB 10

Guardians Pitching Rankings