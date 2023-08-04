Jeimer Candelario and his .571 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (215 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Atlanta Braves and Max Fried on August 4 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Braves Starter: Max Fried

Max Fried TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario has 104 hits, which is tops among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .274 with 51 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 38th, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 23rd in the league in slugging.

Candelario enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .667.

In 64.7% of his games this year (66 of 102), Candelario has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (25.5%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 15.7% of his games this season, and 3.7% of his plate appearances.

Candelario has had at least one RBI in 32.4% of his games this year (33 of 102), with two or more RBI 16 times (15.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 46.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (12.7%).

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 48 .750 AVG .272 .786 OBP .351 1.000 SLG .511 3 XBH 22 0 HR 10 1 RBI 29 0/2 K/BB 45/18 0 SB 5

Braves Pitching Rankings