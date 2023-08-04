Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Elvis Andrus -- with a slugging percentage of .385 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the hill, on August 4 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Rangers.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus is batting .204 with eight doubles, a triple, two home runs and 21 walks.
- Andrus has recorded a hit in 35 of 71 games this season (49.3%), including 11 multi-hit games (15.5%).
- In 71 games played this year, he has homered in just two of them.
- In 11 games this year (15.5%), Andrus has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (9.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 21.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.0%.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|38
|.257
|AVG
|.160
|.333
|OBP
|.236
|.324
|SLG
|.232
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|9
|22/11
|K/BB
|23/10
|4
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 111 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Allen (4-4 with a 3.70 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 16th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 3.70 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .260 to his opponents.
