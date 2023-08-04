On Friday, Eloy Jimenez (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Chicago White Sox face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rangers.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is hitting .277 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks.

Jimenez has picked up a hit in 55 of 74 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.

In 13 games this season, he has hit a home run (17.6%, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish).

Jimenez has picked up an RBI in 43.2% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 16.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

In 32 of 74 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 37 .306 AVG .248 .340 OBP .303 .451 SLG .475 11 XBH 16 5 HR 8 24 RBI 23 31/8 K/BB 36/11 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings