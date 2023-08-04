Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will meet Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs on Friday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs' 132 home runs rank 12th in Major League Baseball.

Chicago ranks eighth in the majors with a .422 team slugging percentage.

The Cubs have a team batting average of .258 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.

Chicago has scored the fifth-most runs in baseball this season with 560.

The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .335 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Cubs rank 21st in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.

Chicago averages the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.

Chicago has pitched to a 4.13 ERA this season, which ranks 14th in baseball.

Cubs pitchers have a 1.273 WHIP this season, 15th in the majors.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Kyle Hendricks (4-5) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed eight hits in seven innings pitched against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth quality start in a row.

Hendricks will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has made 13 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 7/30/2023 Cardinals L 3-0 Away Kyle Hendricks Steven Matz 7/31/2023 Reds L 6-5 Home Marcus Stroman Andrew Abbott 8/1/2023 Reds W 20-9 Home Justin Steele Ben Lively 8/2/2023 Reds W 16-6 Home Drew Smyly Brandon Williamson 8/3/2023 Reds W 5-3 Home Jameson Taillon Luke Weaver 8/4/2023 Braves - Home Kyle Hendricks Max Fried 8/5/2023 Braves - Home Marcus Stroman Bryce Elder 8/6/2023 Braves - Home Justin Steele Charlie Morton 8/7/2023 Mets - Away Drew Smyly Kodai Senga 8/8/2023 Mets - Away Jameson Taillon Carlos Carrasco 8/9/2023 Mets - Away Kyle Hendricks David Peterson

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.