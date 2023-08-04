Friday's game between the Chicago Cubs (56-53) and the Atlanta Braves (69-37) at Wrigley Field has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Cubs securing the victory. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET on August 4.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Max Fried (2-1) to the mound, while Kyle Hendricks (4-5) will take the ball for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Cubs vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cubs 5, Braves 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have posted a mark of 2-1.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Chicago and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Cubs' past 10 games.

The Cubs have been victorious in 21, or 42%, of the 50 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Chicago has been victorious four times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Chicago scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (560 total, 5.1 per game).

The Cubs have pitched to a 4.13 ERA this season, which ranks 14th in baseball.

Cubs Schedule