Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Andrew Vaughn (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is hitting .246 with 23 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 29 walks.
- Vaughn has had a hit in 70 of 100 games this year (70.0%), including multiple hits 20 times (20.0%).
- In 13.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Vaughn has picked up an RBI in 38.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
- In 39.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (3.0%).
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|51
|.256
|AVG
|.237
|.333
|OBP
|.298
|.478
|SLG
|.369
|20
|XBH
|18
|10
|HR
|3
|29
|RBI
|29
|32/15
|K/BB
|52/14
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.86 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (111 total, one per game).
- Allen gets the start for the Guardians, his 16th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.70 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.70, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .260 against him.
