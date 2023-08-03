The Chicago White Sox, including Yasmani Grandal and his .471 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Max Scherzer and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Thursday at 2:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rangers.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Globe Life Field

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal is hitting .250 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 24 walks.

In 52.3% of his 86 games this season, Grandal has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 9.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Grandal has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (23.3%), with more than one RBI in eight of them (9.3%).

In 24.4% of his games this year (21 of 86), he has scored, and in four of those games (4.7%) he has scored more than once.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 46 .233 AVG .263 .292 OBP .333 .350 SLG .404 8 XBH 12 3 HR 5 7 RBI 22 26/8 K/BB 41/16 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings