Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rangers - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Yasmani Grandal and his .471 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Max Scherzer and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Thursday at 2:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rangers.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yasmani Grandal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
|White Sox vs Rangers Player Props
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is hitting .250 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 24 walks.
- In 52.3% of his 86 games this season, Grandal has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 9.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Grandal has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (23.3%), with more than one RBI in eight of them (9.3%).
- In 24.4% of his games this year (21 of 86), he has scored, and in four of those games (4.7%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|46
|.233
|AVG
|.263
|.292
|OBP
|.333
|.350
|SLG
|.404
|8
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|5
|7
|RBI
|22
|26/8
|K/BB
|41/16
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.17).
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (122 total, 1.1 per game).
- Scherzer (9-4 with a 4.01 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Rangers, his 20th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared for the New York Mets on Friday, when he tossed seven innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 39-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.01, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .240 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.