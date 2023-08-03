Yan Gomes -- with a slugging percentage of .641 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on August 3 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Reds.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is batting .284 with 11 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 12 walks.

Gomes will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with one homer in his last outings.

Gomes has gotten a hit in 49 of 73 games this season (67.1%), with more than one hit on 14 occasions (19.2%).

He has hit a home run in 11.0% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Gomes has an RBI in 30 of 73 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 37.0% of his games this season (27 of 73), he has scored, and in five of those games (6.8%) he has scored more than once.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 38 .295 AVG .273 .331 OBP .318 .467 SLG .446 11 XBH 11 4 HR 5 21 RBI 21 24/6 K/BB 25/6 0 SB 1

