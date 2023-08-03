Player prop betting options for Marcus Semien, Luis Robert and others are available in the Texas Rangers-Chicago White Sox matchup at Globe Life Field on Thursday, starting at 2:05 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET

Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Robert Stats

Robert has 109 hits with 29 doubles, 29 home runs, 22 walks and 60 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He's slashed .267/.320/.551 so far this year.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Aug. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 29 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 1 vs. Guardians Jul. 28 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 92 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 29 walks and 58 RBI.

He has a .246/.316/.422 slash line so far this year.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rangers Aug. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Aug. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Guardians Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Guardians Jul. 29 2-for-3 1 1 2 5 vs. Cubs Jul. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Max Scherzer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Scherzer Stats

The Rangers will hand the ball to Max Scherzer (9-4) for his 20th start of the season.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.

Scherzer will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

In 19 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Scherzer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Nationals Jul. 28 7.0 6 1 1 7 2 at Red Sox Jul. 22 6.0 6 5 5 7 2 vs. Dodgers Jul. 16 7.0 1 0 0 6 3 at Padres Jul. 9 5.0 6 5 5 7 3 at Diamondbacks Jul. 4 6.0 5 4 4 9 2

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Semien Stats

Semien has 125 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 47 walks and 68 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a slash line of .278/.346/.454 so far this year.

Semien hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a home run, three walks and five RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Aug. 2 2-for-5 3 1 2 5 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 1 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Padres Jul. 30 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 at Padres Jul. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 104 hits with 22 doubles, 26 home runs, 43 walks and 85 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a .261/.336/.511 slash line so far this season.

Garcia enters this matchup looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .250 with a double, two home runs, five walks and five RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Aug. 2 1-for-2 2 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 1 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Padres Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Padres Jul. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jul. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

