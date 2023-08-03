White Sox vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 3
Thursday's game at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (62-46) going head-to-head against the Chicago White Sox (43-66) at 2:05 PM (on August 3). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 win for the Rangers, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The Rangers will give the nod to Max Scherzer (9-4, 4.01 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Touki Toussaint (1-3, 3.50 ERA).
White Sox vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
White Sox vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
White Sox Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-7.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 matchups.
- The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 70 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (32.9%) in those games.
- Chicago has been listed as an underdog of +200 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 33.3% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Chicago is the No. 25 offense in MLB, scoring 4.1 runs per game (447 total runs).
- The White Sox have the 25th-ranked ERA (4.65) in the majors this season.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 28
|Guardians
|W 3-0
|Touki Toussaint vs Xzavion Curry
|July 29
|Guardians
|W 7-2
|Mike Clevinger vs Logan Allen
|July 30
|Guardians
|L 5-0
|Michael Kopech vs Aaron Civale
|August 1
|@ Rangers
|L 2-0
|Jesse Scholtens vs Andrew Heaney
|August 2
|@ Rangers
|L 11-1
|Dylan Cease vs Dane Dunning
|August 3
|@ Rangers
|-
|Touki Toussaint vs Max Scherzer
|August 4
|@ Guardians
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Logan Allen
|August 5
|@ Guardians
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Aaron Civale
|August 6
|@ Guardians
|-
|TBA vs Noah Syndergaard
|August 7
|Yankees
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Gerrit Cole
|August 8
|Yankees
|-
|Touki Toussaint vs Clarke Schmidt
