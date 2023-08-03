On Thursday, Luis Robert (.262 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 2:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Luis Robert At The Plate

  • Robert has 109 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .551, both of which are best among Chicago hitters this season.
  • Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 48th in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.
  • Robert has gotten at least one hit in 67.9% of his games this year (72 of 106), with multiple hits 28 times (26.4%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 25.5% of his games this season, and 6.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Robert has driven home a run in 39 games this year (36.8%), including more than one RBI in 13.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
  • In 49.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (15.1%).

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
50 GP 54
.267 AVG .267
.324 OBP .316
.594 SLG .516
31 XBH 27
15 HR 14
29 RBI 31
53/11 K/BB 78/11
2 SB 10

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Rangers have a 4.17 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (122 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Scherzer will try to secure his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Rangers, his 20th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 4.01 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came while pitching for the New York Mets on Friday when the right-hander threw seven innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
  • In 19 games this season, the 39-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.01, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .240 against him.
