Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ and his .722 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.
He hit two homers in his most recent game (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Reds.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ leads Chicago in OBP (.378) this season, fueled by 93 hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 93rd, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 94th in the league in slugging.
- In 61.0% of his games this year (64 of 105), Happ has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (22.9%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 9.5% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- Happ has driven home a run in 29 games this season (27.6%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 38 games this year, with multiple runs 12 times.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|51
|.236
|AVG
|.262
|.357
|OBP
|.399
|.393
|SLG
|.437
|17
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|6
|29
|RBI
|20
|60/36
|K/BB
|50/40
|4
|SB
|5
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.84).
- The Reds surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.4 per game).
- Weaver gets the start for the Reds, his 19th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 6.80 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.80, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents have a .306 batting average against him.
