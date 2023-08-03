Gavin Sheets Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rangers - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Gavin Sheets -- with an on-base percentage of .200 in his past 10 games, 89 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Texas Rangers, with Max Scherzer on the hill, on August 3 at 2:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rangers.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets is hitting .214 with four doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks.
- Sheets has picked up a hit in 36 of 78 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
- In eight games this year, he has hit a long ball (10.3%, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate).
- In 20.5% of his games this season, Sheets has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (6.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored a run in 17 of 78 games so far this season.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|40
|.183
|AVG
|.241
|.264
|OBP
|.311
|.280
|SLG
|.417
|3
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|13
|23/11
|K/BB
|19/10
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 4.17 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (122 total, 1.1 per game).
- Scherzer (9-4 with a 4.01 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Rangers, his 20th of the season.
- In his last appearance -- while pitching for the New York Mets -- the righty threw seven innings against the Washington Nationals on Friday, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 39-year-old has an ERA of 4.01, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .240 batting average against him.
