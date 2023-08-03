On Thursday, August 3, Nico Hoerner's Chicago Cubs (55-53) host Spencer Steer's Cincinnati Reds (59-51) at Wrigley Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET.

The favored Cubs have -160 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +135. The over/under is 10 runs for this game.

Cubs vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon - CHC (5-6, 5.46 ERA) vs Luke Weaver - CIN (2-3, 6.80 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cubs vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Cubs versus Reds game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Cubs (-160) in this matchup, means that you think the Cubs will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.25 back.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Nico Hoerner hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Cubs vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have won 30 out of the 52 games, or 57.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Cubs have gone 9-5 (winning 64.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs have a 3-1 record over the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Reds have come away with 38 wins in the 79 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Reds have a mark of 14-16 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+165) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+130) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+165) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+130) Ian Happ 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 21st 3rd

Think the Cubs can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.