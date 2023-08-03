Thursday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (55-53) and the Cincinnati Reds (59-51) at Wrigley Field has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Cubs securing the victory. Game time is at 8:05 PM ET on August 3.

The Cubs will look to Jameson Taillon (5-6) versus the Reds and Luke Weaver (2-3).

Cubs vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 6-3-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Cubs have been favored 52 times and won 30, or 57.7%, of those games.

Chicago has entered 14 games this season favored by -160 or more and is 9-5 in those contests.

The Cubs have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Chicago has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 555.

The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).

Cubs Schedule