On Thursday, Christopher Morel (.600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Chicago Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Luke Weaver. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a double and a home run) against the Reds.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel has 12 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .278.

Morel will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 with one homer during his last games.

Morel has gotten at least one hit in 67.7% of his games this season (44 of 65), with at least two hits 16 times (24.6%).

He has homered in 26.2% of his games in 2023, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate.

Morel has had at least one RBI in 46.2% of his games this season (30 of 65), with more than one RBI 14 times (21.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 56.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 12.3%.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 32 .281 AVG .275 .321 OBP .356 .545 SLG .550 15 XBH 15 8 HR 9 30 RBI 21 46/8 K/BB 40/13 3 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings