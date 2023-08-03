Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Thursday, Christopher Morel (.600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Chicago Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Luke Weaver. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a double and a home run) against the Reds.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel has 12 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .278.
- Morel will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 with one homer during his last games.
- Morel has gotten at least one hit in 67.7% of his games this season (44 of 65), with at least two hits 16 times (24.6%).
- He has homered in 26.2% of his games in 2023, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Morel has had at least one RBI in 46.2% of his games this season (30 of 65), with more than one RBI 14 times (21.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 56.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 12.3%.
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|32
|.281
|AVG
|.275
|.321
|OBP
|.356
|.545
|SLG
|.550
|15
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|9
|30
|RBI
|21
|46/8
|K/BB
|40/13
|3
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Reds' 4.84 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 153 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Weaver (2-3 with a 6.80 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 19th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.80, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents have a .306 batting average against him.
