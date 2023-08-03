Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rangers - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn (.342 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Max Scherzer and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Thursday at 2:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn has 23 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 29 walks while batting .246.
- Vaughn has gotten a hit in 69 of 99 games this year (69.7%), including 20 multi-hit games (20.2%).
- He has homered in 13.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 38 games this year (38.4%), Vaughn has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (14.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 39 games this year (39.4%), including three multi-run games (3.0%).
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|50
|.256
|AVG
|.237
|.333
|OBP
|.299
|.478
|SLG
|.371
|20
|XBH
|18
|10
|HR
|3
|29
|RBI
|29
|32/15
|K/BB
|51/14
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Rangers have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.17).
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 122 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Scherzer aims for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Rangers, his 20th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 4.01 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was for the New York Mets on Friday when the right-hander threw seven innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 39-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.01, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .240 against him.
