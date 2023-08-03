Andrew Benintendi -- with an on-base percentage of .279 in his past 10 games, 65 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Texas Rangers, with Max Scherzer on the mound, on August 3 at 2:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Max Scherzer TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.344) this season, fueled by 105 hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 30th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 130th in slugging.

In 75.3% of his games this season (73 of 97), Benintendi has picked up at least one hit, and in 27 of those games (27.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in two of 97 games played this season, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

Benintendi has an RBI in 23 of 97 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 40 times this season (41.2%), including seven games with multiple runs (7.2%).

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 52 .298 AVG .261 .370 OBP .323 .375 SLG .351 13 XBH 14 0 HR 2 9 RBI 20 31/19 K/BB 29/18 6 SB 5

