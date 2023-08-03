On Thursday, August 3 at 6:00 AM ET in Brisbane, Australia, Germany plays South Korea in these squads' final group-stage game at the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Go to FOX US,Fox Sports 2 to see this matchup live.

How to Watch Germany vs. South Korea

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 AM ET

6:00 AM ET TV Channel: FOX US,Fox Sports 2

FOX US,Fox Sports 2 Location: Brisbane, Australia

Brisbane, Australia Venue: Suncorp Stadium

Germany Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Morocco July 24 W 6-0 Home Colombia July 30 L 2-1 Home South Korea August 3 - Away

Germany's Recent Performance

In its most recent match, Germany suffered a 2-1 defeat against Colombia, taking 13 shots and outshooting by four.

Alexandra Popp's Women's World Cup statline through two appearances for Germany includes three goals.

Klara Buehl has chipped in with one goal and one assist in Women's World Cup schedule.

In two Women's World Cup matchups, Lea Schuller has one goal.

Germany's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

Merle Frohms #1

Chantal Hagel #2

Kathrin Hendrich #3

Sophia Kleinherne #4

Marina Hegering #5

Lena Oberdorf #6

Lea Schuller #7

Sydney Lohmann #8

Svenja Huth #9

Laura Freigang #10

Alexandra Popp #11

Ann Katrin Berger #12

Sara Daebritz #13

Lena Lattwein #14

Sjoeke Nusken #15

Nicole Anyomi #16

Felicitas Rauch #17

Melanie Leupolz #18

Klara Buehl #19

Lina Magull #20

Stina Johannes #21

Jule Brand #22

Sara Doorsoun #23

South Korea Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Colombia July 24 L 2-0 Away Morocco July 30 L 1-0 Home Germany August 3 - Home

South Korea's Recent Performance

In its last game on July 30, South Korea was handed a 1-0 loss to Morocco, while registering eight more shots than Morocco.

South Korea's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster