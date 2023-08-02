White Sox vs. Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers (61-46) and Chicago White Sox (43-65) meet on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
The probable pitchers are Dane Dunning (8-4) for the Rangers and Dylan Cease (4-4) for the White Sox.
White Sox vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Probable Pitchers: Dunning - TEX (8-4, 3.36 ERA) vs Cease - CHW (4-4, 4.15 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease
- The White Sox will send Cease (4-4) to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.15 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 119 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- During 22 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.15 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .241 to opposing batters.
- Cease heads into this matchup with nine quality starts under his belt this year.
- Cease will try to prolong an 11-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 frames per appearance).
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 22 appearances this season.
Dylan Cease vs. Rangers
- The opposing Rangers offense has a collective .271 batting average, and is first in the league with 1010 total hits and first in MLB action with 611 runs scored. They have the second-ranked slugging percentage (.457) and are sixth in all of MLB with 146 home runs.
- Cease has a 3 ERA and a 1.167 WHIP against the Rangers this season in six innings pitched, allowing a .217 batting average over one appearance.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dane Dunning
- Dunning (8-4) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 16th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.36 and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .244 in 23 games this season.
- He has earned a quality start seven times in 15 starts this season.
- Dunning has 14 starts of five or more innings this season in 15 chances. He averages 4.7 innings per outing.
- He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 23 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 28-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.36), 24th in WHIP (1.187), and 58th in K/9 (5.7).
