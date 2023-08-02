The Texas Rangers (61-46) and Chicago White Sox (43-65) meet on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Dane Dunning (8-4) for the Rangers and Dylan Cease (4-4) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Dunning - TEX (8-4, 3.36 ERA) vs Cease - CHW (4-4, 4.15 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease

The White Sox will send Cease (4-4) to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.15 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 119 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.

During 22 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.15 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .241 to opposing batters.

Cease heads into this matchup with nine quality starts under his belt this year.

Cease will try to prolong an 11-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 frames per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 22 appearances this season.

Dylan Cease vs. Rangers

The opposing Rangers offense has a collective .271 batting average, and is first in the league with 1010 total hits and first in MLB action with 611 runs scored. They have the second-ranked slugging percentage (.457) and are sixth in all of MLB with 146 home runs.

Cease has a 3 ERA and a 1.167 WHIP against the Rangers this season in six innings pitched, allowing a .217 batting average over one appearance.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dane Dunning

Dunning (8-4) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.36 and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .244 in 23 games this season.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 15 starts this season.

Dunning has 14 starts of five or more innings this season in 15 chances. He averages 4.7 innings per outing.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 23 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 28-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.36), 24th in WHIP (1.187), and 58th in K/9 (5.7).

