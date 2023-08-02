Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rangers - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Tim Anderson (.317 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson has 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 19 walks while hitting .245.
- Anderson has gotten at least one hit in 60.2% of his games this year (50 of 83), with multiple hits 24 times (28.9%).
- He has gone deep in one of 83 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.
- Anderson has driven in a run in 18 games this year (21.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 32.5% of his games this year (27 of 83), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.4%) he has scored more than once.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|45
|.221
|AVG
|.263
|.250
|OBP
|.312
|.275
|SLG
|.305
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|10
|32/6
|K/BB
|43/13
|2
|SB
|9
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Rangers have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.20).
- The Rangers rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (121 total, 1.1 per game).
- Dunning gets the start for the Rangers, his 16th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.36 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.36 ERA ranks 14th, 1.187 WHIP ranks 24th, and 5.7 K/9 ranks 58th among qualifying pitchers this season.
