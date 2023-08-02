Seby Zavala -- hitting .071 with two walks in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Texas Rangers, with Dane Dunning on the mound, on August 2 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Seby Zavala At The Plate

Zavala is batting .152 with three doubles, six home runs and 10 walks.

Zavala has had a hit in 18 of 57 games this season (31.6%), including multiple hits five times (8.8%).

He has gone deep in 7.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 57), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 15.8% of his games this year, Zavala has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 17.5% of his games this season (10 of 57), with two or more runs three times (5.3%).

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 30 .171 AVG .136 .234 OBP .181 .186 SLG .364 1 XBH 8 0 HR 6 3 RBI 12 26/6 K/BB 40/4 1 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings