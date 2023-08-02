Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Nico Hoerner and his .426 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (91 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Cincinnati Reds and Brandon Williamson on August 2 at 8:05 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 3-for-6 in his last game against the Reds.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.405) thanks to 32 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 20th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and 102nd in slugging.
- Hoerner has gotten a hit in 73 of 99 games this year (73.7%), with multiple hits on 34 occasions (34.3%).
- He has homered in eight games this year (8.1%), homering in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- Hoerner has driven home a run in 34 games this season (34.3%), including more than one RBI in 16.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 43 games this season (43.4%), including multiple runs in 13 games.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|46
|.307
|AVG
|.251
|.363
|OBP
|.302
|.449
|SLG
|.354
|18
|XBH
|14
|6
|HR
|2
|35
|RBI
|23
|26/16
|K/BB
|30/12
|14
|SB
|10
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.77 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 148 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- The Reds will send Williamson (3-2) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.34 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.34, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .247 batting average against him.
