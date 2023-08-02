Nico Hoerner and his .426 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (91 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Cincinnati Reds and Brandon Williamson on August 2 at 8:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 3-for-6 in his last game against the Reds.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.405) thanks to 32 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 20th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and 102nd in slugging.

Hoerner has gotten a hit in 73 of 99 games this year (73.7%), with multiple hits on 34 occasions (34.3%).

He has homered in eight games this year (8.1%), homering in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

Hoerner has driven home a run in 34 games this season (34.3%), including more than one RBI in 16.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 43 games this season (43.4%), including multiple runs in 13 games.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 46 .307 AVG .251 .363 OBP .302 .449 SLG .354 18 XBH 14 6 HR 2 35 RBI 23 26/16 K/BB 30/12 14 SB 10

Reds Pitching Rankings