The Chicago White Sox, including Luis Robert (.195 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago with 108 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .553.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 48th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 90th and he is seventh in slugging.

In 67.6% of his 105 games this season, Robert has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 25.7% of his games in 2023 (27 of 105), and 6.5% of his trips to the plate.

Robert has an RBI in 39 of 105 games this year, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 49.5% of his games this season (52 of 105), with two or more runs 16 times (15.2%).

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 53 .267 AVG .266 .324 OBP .316 .594 SLG .518 31 XBH 27 15 HR 14 29 RBI 31 53/11 K/BB 77/11 2 SB 10

