Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Jeimer Candelario and his .559 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he had four hits (going 4-for-5 with a double) against the Reds.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario has 99 hits, which is tops among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .265 with 49 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 55th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.
- Candelario will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .471 during his last outings.
- Candelario has gotten a hit in 64 of 100 games this year (64.0%), with more than one hit on 25 occasions (25.0%).
- He has homered in 16 games this year (16.0%), homering in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- Candelario has had at least one RBI in 32.0% of his games this season (32 of 100), with two or more RBI 16 times (16.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 46.0% of his games this year (46 of 100), with two or more runs 12 times (12.0%).
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|48
|.245
|AVG
|.272
|.333
|OBP
|.351
|.452
|SLG
|.511
|26
|XBH
|22
|6
|HR
|10
|24
|RBI
|29
|43/18
|K/BB
|45/18
|1
|SB
|5
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Reds' 4.77 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 148 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- The Reds will send Williamson (3-2) to make his 14th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.34 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 64 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the lefty went 5 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.34, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .247 against him.
