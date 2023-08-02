Ian Happ -- with a slugging percentage of .528 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the hill, on August 2 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .375 this season while batting .246 with 75 walks and 51 runs scored.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 101st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 14th and he is 105th in slugging.

In 60.6% of his games this season (63 of 104), Happ has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (22.1%) he recorded more than one.

In nine games this year, he has gone deep (8.7%, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish).

Happ has picked up an RBI in 26.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.

In 37 of 104 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 51 .230 AVG .262 .351 OBP .399 .358 SLG .437 15 XBH 19 4 HR 6 27 RBI 20 59/35 K/BB 50/40 4 SB 5

Reds Pitching Rankings