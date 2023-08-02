Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rangers - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus and his .370 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus has eight doubles, a triple, two home runs and 21 walks while batting .205.
- In 50.0% of his games this season (35 of 70), Andrus has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (15.7%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 70 games played this year, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- In 15.7% of his games this season, Andrus has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (10.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 15 games this season (21.4%), including multiple runs in five games.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|37
|.257
|AVG
|.161
|.333
|OBP
|.237
|.324
|SLG
|.234
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|9
|22/11
|K/BB
|23/10
|4
|SB
|2
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 4.20 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 121 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Dunning gets the start for the Rangers, his 16th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.36 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.36 ERA ranks 14th, 1.187 WHIP ranks 24th, and 5.7 K/9 ranks 58th.
