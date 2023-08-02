Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rangers - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Eloy Jimenez -- with a slugging percentage of .526 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Texas Rangers, with Dane Dunning on the hill, on August 2 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is hitting .279 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks.
- In 54 of 72 games this year (75.0%) Jimenez has picked up a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (26.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 18.1% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Jimenez has picked up an RBI in 32 games this season (44.4%), with two or more RBI in 12 of them (16.7%).
- He has scored at least once 32 times this season (44.4%), including one multi-run game.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|35
|.306
|AVG
|.250
|.340
|OBP
|.306
|.451
|SLG
|.485
|11
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|8
|24
|RBI
|23
|31/8
|K/BB
|35/11
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Rangers' 4.20 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (121 total, 1.1 per game).
- Dunning (8-4) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 16th start of the season. He has a 3.36 ERA in 107 2/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.36), 24th in WHIP (1.187), and 58th in K/9 (5.7) among qualifying pitchers.
