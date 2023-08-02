Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Dansby Swanson -- with a slugging percentage of .778 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the mound, on August 2 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit two homers in his last appearance (going 2-for-4) against the Reds.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson is batting .266 with 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 44 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 52nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 37th and he is 61st in slugging.
- In 58 of 93 games this year (62.4%) Swanson has picked up a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (29.0%).
- Looking at the 93 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 13 of them (14.0%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Swanson has had at least one RBI in 35.5% of his games this season (33 of 93), with more than one RBI 11 times (11.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 37 of 93 games this year, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|47
|.291
|AVG
|.240
|.355
|OBP
|.344
|.484
|SLG
|.408
|18
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|7
|30
|RBI
|20
|43/17
|K/BB
|55/27
|1
|SB
|3
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.77 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 148 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Williamson (3-2 with a 4.34 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 14th of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 4.34 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .247 to opposing hitters.
