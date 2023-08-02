Player prop betting options for Nico Hoerner, Spencer Steer and others are available in the Chicago Cubs-Cincinnati Reds matchup at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, starting at 8:05 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Reds Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Drew Smyly Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Smyly Stats

The Cubs will hand the ball to Drew Smyly (8-7) for his 20th start of the season.

He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

In 19 starts this season, Smyly has lasted five or more innings 13 times, with an average of 5.1 innings per appearance.

In 21 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 34-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.75), 51st in WHIP (1.352), and 40th in K/9 (8.1).

Smyly Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cardinals Jul. 28 4.1 2 1 1 6 1 vs. Cardinals Jul. 22 3.2 6 5 4 5 1 vs. Nationals Jul. 17 6.0 8 5 5 7 1 at Yankees Jul. 8 4.0 6 4 4 3 4 at Brewers Jul. 3 3.2 4 3 3 5 3

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 20 doubles, four triples, eight home runs, 28 walks and 58 RBI (118 total hits). He has swiped 24 bases.

He's slashed .281/.335/.405 so far this season.

Hoerner hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .261 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Aug. 1 3-for-6 3 1 1 6 1 vs. Reds Jul. 31 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 at Cardinals Jul. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 16 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 24 walks and 49 RBI (92 total hits). He has swiped 13 bases.

He's slashed .317/.367/.545 on the season.

Bellinger enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Aug. 1 3-for-6 3 1 3 6 1 vs. Reds Jul. 31 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Cardinals Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals Jul. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 28 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Steer Stats

Steer has 105 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 59 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashing .273/.358/.457 on the year.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Aug. 1 2-for-5 2 0 1 4 0 at Cubs Jul. 31 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jul. 30 0-for-5 0 0 1 0 0 at Dodgers Jul. 29 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Dodgers Jul. 28 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

