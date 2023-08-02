The Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer hit the field at Wrigley Field against Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.

Cubs vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 13th in MLB action with 127 total home runs.

Chicago ranks 11th in baseball, slugging .417.

The Cubs have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.256).

Chicago is the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging five runs per game (539 total).

The Cubs are fourth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .334.

The Cubs strike out nine times per game to rank 21st in baseball.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Chicago has a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Cubs combine for the 17th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.277).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Drew Smyly (8-7 with a 4.75 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 20th of the season.

In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the lefty tossed 4 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.

Smyly has recorded five quality starts this year.

Smyly has pitched five or more innings in a game 13 times this year heading into this outing.

In two of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 7/28/2023 Cardinals W 3-2 Away Hayden Wesneski Jordan Montgomery 7/29/2023 Cardinals W 5-1 Away Jameson Taillon Adam Wainwright 7/30/2023 Cardinals L 3-0 Away Kyle Hendricks Steven Matz 7/31/2023 Reds L 6-5 Home Marcus Stroman Andrew Abbott 8/1/2023 Reds W 20-9 Home Justin Steele Ben Lively 8/2/2023 Reds - Home Drew Smyly Brandon Williamson 8/3/2023 Reds - Home Jameson Taillon Luke Weaver 8/4/2023 Braves - Home Kyle Hendricks Max Fried 8/5/2023 Braves - Home Marcus Stroman Bryce Elder 8/6/2023 Braves - Home Justin Steele Charlie Morton 8/7/2023 Mets - Away Drew Smyly Kodai Senga

