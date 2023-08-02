Wednesday's game between the Chicago Cubs (54-53) and Cincinnati Reds (59-50) going head to head at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 8:05 PM ET on August 2.

The Cubs will give the nod to Drew Smyly (8-7) against the Reds and Brandon Williamson (3-2).

Cubs vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Cubs vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 2-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

This season, the Cubs have been favored 51 times and won 29, or 56.9%, of those games.

This season Chicago has won 10 of its 17 games, or 58.8%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Cubs, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

Chicago has scored 539 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Cubs have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.

Cubs Schedule