Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Cody Bellinger -- 3-for-6 with a home run and three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the hill, on August 2 at 8:05 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 3-for-6 with a home run) in his last game against the Reds.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger has 16 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .317.
- Bellinger has gotten at least one hit in 75.0% of his games this year (57 of 76), with at least two hits 25 times (32.9%).
- In 19.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Bellinger has driven in a run in 31 games this season (40.8%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (13.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 45 games this year, with multiple runs 13 times.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|36
|.320
|AVG
|.314
|.367
|OBP
|.368
|.575
|SLG
|.511
|21
|XBH
|12
|9
|HR
|7
|29
|RBI
|20
|27/11
|K/BB
|24/13
|7
|SB
|6
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.77 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (148 total, 1.4 per game).
- Williamson (3-2 with a 4.34 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 14th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.34, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .247 against him.
