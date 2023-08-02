Cody Bellinger -- 3-for-6 with a home run and three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the hill, on August 2 at 8:05 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 3-for-6 with a home run) in his last game against the Reds.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger has 16 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .317.

Bellinger has gotten at least one hit in 75.0% of his games this year (57 of 76), with at least two hits 25 times (32.9%).

In 19.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

Bellinger has driven in a run in 31 games this season (40.8%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (13.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 45 games this year, with multiple runs 13 times.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 36 .320 AVG .314 .367 OBP .368 .575 SLG .511 21 XBH 12 9 HR 7 29 RBI 20 27/11 K/BB 24/13 7 SB 6

Reds Pitching Rankings