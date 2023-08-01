The Chicago Cubs, including Yan Gomes and his .605 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Ben Lively and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Reds.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Ben Lively

Ben Lively TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yan Gomes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is hitting .286 with 10 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 12 walks.

Gomes will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .474 with one homer over the course of his last games.

Gomes has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this season (48 of 72), with at least two hits 14 times (19.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 29 games this year (40.3%), Gomes has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (13.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 36.1% of his games this year (26 of 72), with two or more runs five times (6.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 38 .299 AVG .273 .336 OBP .318 .470 SLG .446 10 XBH 11 4 HR 5 20 RBI 21 23/6 K/BB 25/6 0 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings