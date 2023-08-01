The Texas Rangers (60-46) will aim to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Chicago White Sox (43-64) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Rangers will look to Andrew Heaney (7-6) versus the White Sox and Jesse Scholtens (1-3).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
  • Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • TV: BSSW
  • Location: Arlington, Texas
  • Venue: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Probable Pitchers: Heaney - TEX (7-6, 4.62 ERA) vs Scholtens - CHW (1-3, 3.32 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesse Scholtens

  • Scholtens (1-3) pitches first for the White Sox to make his third start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out -- in relief on Saturday -- the right-hander threw one scoreless inning against the Cleveland Guardians while surrendering one hit.
  • In 16 games this season, he has a 3.32 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .260 against him.
  • Scholtens has pitched five or more innings in a game one time this year entering this matchup.
  • In nine of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

Jesse Scholtens vs. Rangers

  • He will face a Rangers offense that ranks first in the league with 609 total runs scored while batting .272 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .458 slugging percentage (second in MLB play) and has hit a total of 144 home runs (seventh in the league).
  • Head-to-head against the Rangers this season, Scholtens has pitched 2/3 of an inning without giving up a hit or an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney

  • Heaney (7-6) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 21st start of the season.
  • The left-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed five innings while giving up three earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Houston Astros.
  • The 32-year-old has pitched to a 4.62 ERA this season with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.8 walks per nine across 20 games.
  • He has earned a quality start six times in 20 starts this season.
  • Heaney has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
  • He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 20 chances this season.

Andrew Heaney vs. White Sox

  • The White Sox are batting .238 this season, 20th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .389 (24th in the league) with 119 home runs.
  • The White Sox have gone 5-for-21 with a double, two home runs and two RBI in one game against the left-hander this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.