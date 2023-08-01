Sportsbooks have set player props for Marcus Semien, Luis Robert and others when the Texas Rangers host the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Robert Stats

Robert has collected 108 hits with 29 doubles, 29 home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 60 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He's slashed .269/.323/.559 so far this season.

Robert will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with three doubles, a home run and three RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 29 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 1 vs. Guardians Jul. 28 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 26 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 91 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 58 runs.

He's slashing .247/.318/.427 on the year.

Vaughn has picked up a hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .275 with a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Guardians Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Guardians Jul. 29 2-for-3 1 1 2 5 vs. Cubs Jul. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 at Mets Jul. 18 1-for-5 1 0 1 1

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Andrew Heaney Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Heaney Stats

The Rangers will send Andrew Heaney (7-6) to the mound for his 21st start this season.

He has started 20 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

Heaney has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.

Heaney Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Astros Jul. 26 5.0 4 3 3 3 3 vs. Dodgers Jul. 21 5.0 5 4 4 3 3 vs. Guardians Jul. 15 5.1 6 0 0 4 1 at Nationals Jul. 8 3.0 8 8 7 4 1 vs. Astros Jul. 2 5.0 3 0 0 8 1

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Semien Stats

Semien has 121 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 46 walks and 66 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashing .274/.342/.447 so far this year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jul. 30 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 at Padres Jul. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Astros Jul. 26 3-for-3 3 1 2 6 0 at Astros Jul. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has collected 102 hits with 22 doubles, 25 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 84 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a .259/.332/.505 slash line on the season.

Garcia enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .238 with a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Padres Jul. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jul. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros Jul. 26 1-for-5 1 1 4 4 0 at Astros Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

