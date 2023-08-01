How to Watch the White Sox vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 1
Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers meet Yasmani Grandal and the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox's 119 home runs rank 19th in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 305 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 24th in MLB with a .389 slugging percentage this season.
- The White Sox's .238 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.
- Chicago has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 446 (4.2 per game).
- The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .296.
- The White Sox rank 18th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.
- Chicago averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-most in the majors.
- Chicago has the 24th-ranked ERA (4.61) in the majors this season.
- White Sox pitchers have a 1.376 WHIP this season, 23rd in the majors.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jesse Scholtens heads to the mound for the White Sox to make his third start of the season, seeking his second win.
- The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw one scoreless inning out of the bullpen against the Cleveland Guardians while allowing one hit.
- In two starts this season, Scholtens has lasted five or more innings one time, with an average of 2.4 innings per appearance.
- He has finished nine appearances without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/26/2023
|Cubs
|L 10-7
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Marcus Stroman
|7/27/2023
|Guardians
|L 6-3
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Tanner Bibee
|7/28/2023
|Guardians
|W 3-0
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Xzavion Curry
|7/29/2023
|Guardians
|W 7-2
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Logan Allen
|7/30/2023
|Guardians
|L 5-0
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Aaron Civale
|8/1/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Jesse Scholtens
|Andrew Heaney
|8/2/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Andrew Heaney
|8/3/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Touki Toussaint
|Max Scherzer
|8/4/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Logan Allen
|8/5/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Aaron Civale
|8/6/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|-
|Noah Syndergaard
