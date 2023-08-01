Tuesday's game between the Texas Rangers (60-46) and the Chicago White Sox (43-64) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Rangers securing the victory. Game time is at 8:05 PM on August 1.

The Rangers will give the nod to Andrew Heaney (7-6, 4.62 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Jesse Scholtens (1-3, 3.32 ERA).

White Sox vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

White Sox vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 6, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 3-6.

When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 contests.

The White Sox have come away with 23 wins in the 68 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Chicago has come away with a win two times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 37% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (446 total), Chicago is the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB.

The White Sox have pitched to a 4.61 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

White Sox Schedule