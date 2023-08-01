Tucker Barnhart Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday, Tucker Barnhart and the Chicago Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds and Ben Lively, with the first pitch at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 26 against the White Sox) he went 1-for-2 with an RBI.
Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Tucker Barnhart At The Plate
- Barnhart has three doubles, a home run and 12 walks while batting .206.
- In 39.0% of his games this season (16 of 41), Barnhart has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (12.2%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 41 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- In eight games this year, Barnhart has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in five games this season (12.2%), but has had no multi-run games.
Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|18
|.185
|AVG
|.229
|.254
|OBP
|.333
|.204
|SLG
|.333
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|8
|22/5
|K/BB
|16/7
|1
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Reds' 4.62 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lively (4-6) takes the mound for the Reds in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.76 ERA in 67 2/3 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 3.76 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .245 to opposing hitters.
