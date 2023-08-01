On Tuesday, Tim Anderson (hitting .350 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is batting .245 with 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 19 walks.

Anderson has picked up a hit in 59.8% of his 82 games this year, with multiple hits in 29.3% of them.

He has hit a home run in one of 82 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.

In 18 games this season, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 32.9% of his games this year (27 of 82), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.5%) he has scored more than once.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 44 .221 AVG .263 .250 OBP .313 .275 SLG .306 5 XBH 8 1 HR 0 9 RBI 10 32/6 K/BB 41/13 2 SB 8

Rangers Pitching Rankings