Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner and his .525 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Ben Lively and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Reds.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .396, fueled by 31 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage, and 105th in slugging.
- Hoerner has gotten a hit in 72 of 98 games this year (73.5%), including 33 multi-hit games (33.7%).
- He has homered in seven games this season (7.1%), homering in 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33.7% of his games this season, Hoerner has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 42.9% of his games this year (42 of 98), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (12.2%) he has scored more than once.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|46
|.301
|AVG
|.251
|.360
|OBP
|.302
|.434
|SLG
|.354
|17
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|2
|34
|RBI
|23
|26/16
|K/BB
|30/12
|13
|SB
|10
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Reds have a 4.62 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lively makes the start for the Reds, his 12th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.76 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 3.76 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .245 to opposing hitters.
